South Africa: Nelson Mandela Day, Critical Climate Discussions and More Events This Week in Civil Society

14 July 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)

This week, join a range of events focused on climate justice, anti-corruption, children's rights, and youth empowerment, ending with the annual Nelson Mandela Day Walk and Run on 19 July.

This week, join a range of events focused on climate justice, anti-corruption, children's rights, and youth empowerment, ending with the annual Nelson Mandela Day Walk and Run on 19 July.

On Tuesday, 15 July, at 10am, the Institute for Economic Justice will host a webinar on how South Africa's new Climate Change Act can advance a just transition in the food system.

During the webinar, experts will break down key provisions of the act, spotlight advocacy opportunities, and explore how civil society can play a leading role in ensuring climate justice includes food justice.

Register for the webinar here.

On Wednesday, 16 July, at 10am, the Institute for Security Studies will host a seminar on the Special Investigating Unit's achievements and challenges, and how to secure its future success.

"The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is reputed to be South Africa's most effective anti-corruption agency. New research by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) undertaken in cooperation with the SIU examined the factors associated with its success and the challenges the unit faces in combating corruption. This seminar will discuss key research findings and recommendations for the SIU's future," the ISS said.

Panellists include:

Andy Mothibi, Head, SIUFiroz Cachalia, Chairperson,...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.