South Africa: Nelson Mandela Day, Critical Climate Discussions and More Events This Week in Civil Society

This week, join a range of events focused on climate justice, anti-corruption, children's rights, and youth empowerment, ending with the annual Nelson Mandela Day Walk and Run on 19 July.

On Tuesday, 15 July, at 10am, the Institute for Economic Justice will host a webinar on how South Africa's new Climate Change Act can advance a just transition in the food system.

During the webinar, experts will break down key provisions of the act, spotlight advocacy opportunities, and explore how civil society can play a leading role in ensuring climate justice includes food justice.

Register for the webinar here.

On Wednesday, 16 July, at 10am, the Institute for Security Studies will host a seminar on the Special Investigating Unit's achievements and challenges, and how to secure its future success.

"The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) is reputed to be South Africa's most effective anti-corruption agency. New research by the Institute for Security Studies (ISS) undertaken in cooperation with the SIU examined the factors associated with its success and the challenges the unit faces in combating corruption. This seminar will discuss key research findings and recommendations for the SIU's future," the ISS said.

Panellists include:

Andy Mothibi, Head, SIUFiroz Cachalia, Chairperson,...