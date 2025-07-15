South Africa: The Gathering 2025 - Daily Maverick's Flagship Event Returns for Its 15th Edition

After another sold-out edition in 2024, Daily Maverick's headline event, The Gathering 2025, brought to you in partnership with Ninety One, returns on Thursday, 28 August 2025, at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, with general access tickets to the public now officially open.

This isn't just another current affairs conference -- The Gathering is where South Africa's boldest thinkers and leaders come together to tackle the country's most urgent challenges and explore ideas that could shape the future. Last year's tickets sold out in record time -- proof that South Africans are hungry for spaces that matter, conversations that count, and change that lasts.

This year's theme: Changemakers | The Impact Edition

The 2025 edition will spotlight people and ideas driving meaningful change across South Africa, with a programme designed to challenge, provoke and inspire.

Hosted by award-winning journalist, sharp political commentator, and one of South Africa's most distinctive voices Rebecca Davis, she confirmed speakers joining us on stage include: Cosatu president Zingiswa Losi, Minister of Basic Education Siviwe Gwarube, acclaimed artist Mary Sibande, CEO of SmartStart Grace Matlhape, journalist and human rights activist Mark Heywood, philanthropist and co-founder of the Kolisi Foundation Rachel Kolisi, and fibertime founder...