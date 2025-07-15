South Africa: Banyana Determined to End Wafcon Group Stage With Strong Victory

Banyana Banyana will battle against Mali on Monday night to determine which of the two teams will finish at the summit of Group C before the quarterfinals.

After a stuttering display against low-ranked Tanzania in which they were forced to come from behind to secure a 1-1 draw on Friday (11 July 2025), Banyana Banyana are out to end their Women's Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) group phase in a more assured manner.

Centre-back Bambanani Mbane spared South Africa from defeat against the determined Twiga Stars with a goal in the 70th minute. This after the Tanzanians had set the tone and attacked the South Africans from the onset during an inspired first half when they opened the scoring.

In the end, reigning African champions Banyana Banyana salvaged a crucial point. The draw against the Twiga Stars has since proven to be good enough for Desiree Ellis's side to reach the quarterfinal stage with a game to spare -- no matter the outcome against Mali.

The top two teams in each of the three groups qualify for the knockout phase. Then two more nations make it via the back door, qualifying as the best third-place finishers.

This means that even...