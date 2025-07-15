South Africa: Huge Turnout At Western Cape Youth Career Expo

15 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The 2025 Western Cape Youth in Action Career Expo has been hailed a tremendous success, drawing more than 11 500 attendees, which doubles the number from the 2024 turnout.

Organised by the Western Cape Education Department in partnership with the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) marketing team, the event served as a valuable platform for young people to explore various career paths and connect with potential opportunities.

The expo, which was hosted early this month, aimed to create an inclusive and empowering environment where learners from underserved schools and communities, as well as people with disabilities, could access information and opportunities.

Senior Curriculum Planner for Life Orientation, Dr Ismail Teladia, highlighted the event's alignment with the subject's world of work component, providing vital exposure to industry partners and tertiary institutions.

Key stakeholders, including the City of Cape Town and Gift of the Givers, provided transportation for learners from as far as Toews River.

"Despite inclement weather, parents and learners showed remarkable enthusiasm, keeping exhibitors busy for two days. More than 171 institutions participated, offering education, training, bursaries, and employment opportunities," the Western Cape Education department said in a statement.

Institutions from outside the province, including North West University, the University of Free State, Rhodes University, and Focus Air, an aviation school in Durban, showcased their programmes.

The event was attended by notable dignitaries, including the Founder of Gift of the Givers, Dr Imtiaaz Sooliman, Deputy Mayor Eddie Andrews, Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli, and Western Cape Agriculture MEC, Dr Ivan Meyer.

"They praised the expo's impact and potential to empower young people. Dr Teladia thanked all participants, exhibitors, and stakeholders for their contributions to the event's success."

Teladia said the planning for next year's expo has already begun, promising another opportunity for young people to connect with their future.

