South Africa: Minister Welcomes 15 Year Sentences in R30m Plant Poaching Case

15 July 2025
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr Dion George, has commended the conviction and sentencing of four foreign nationals involved in a major plant poaching case, valued between R6 million and R30 million.

The Calvinia Regional Court sentenced the accused to 15 years direct imprisonment for the illegal harvesting of 303 specimens of the critically endangered Clivia mirabilis, a rare species endemic to parts of the Northern and Western Cape.

The plants, commonly known as the miracle bush lily or Oorlogskloof bush lily, are highly sought after in the illicit global plant trade.

The convicts, Mark Daddy (43), Raphael Mhashu (25), Simbarashe Charanelura (33), and Elton Ngwanati (34), were arrested on 20 April 2024 after being found in possession of the endangered specimens.

The accused were convicted and sentenced on 3 July 2025 on charges related to the illegal harvesting of protected plant species and breaches of South Africa's immigration legislation.

The Minister said the case reflects a broader trend of organised criminal syndicates expanding their focus beyond succulents to exploit a wider range of South Africa's rare flora, driven by high international demand, particularly in Asian markets.

He warned that these crimes threaten biodiversity, disrupt ecosystems, and push already vulnerable species closer to extinction.

"This conviction is a critical milestone in our fight against environmental crime. It sends a clear message: those who profit from exploiting our natural heritage will face serious consequences.

"The department will continue to strengthen enforcement, build international partnerships, and work closely with police and prosecutors to stop the illegal trade in wildlife and plants," George said.

The Minister also commended the South African Police Service (SAPS), the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), and all involved officials in the case, in particular investigating officer Constable Danver Matthys and Prosecutor Darryl Bromkamp, for their dedication and professionalism in securing the conviction.

George confirmed that the department is actively investigating related cases of illegal plant poaching.

He urged members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activity and support efforts to protect South Africa's natural heritage for future generations.

