South Africa: Deputy President Mashatile Arrives in China On a Working Visit

Deputy President Paul Mashatile has arrived in China for a strategic working visit.

According to the Deputy President's Office, the purpose of the visit which began on Monday is to strengthen bilateral relations and enhance economic cooperation between South Africa and China.

At the invitation of the Chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Ren Hongbin, the Deputy President will participate in the China International Supply Chain Expo (CISCE) and officially launch the South African National Pavilion.

In its third year, CISCE is the world's first national-level expo dedicated to global supply chains. It is hosted under the auspices of the Chinese Central Government and the CCPIT.

"This high-level participation by the Deputy President and South Africa presents a significant opportunity to advance the South Africa-China All-Round Strategic Cooperative Partnership in the New Era.

"It also reinforces South Africa's position as a gateway to Sub-Saharan Africa for trade, investment, and industrial cooperation," the statement read.

During the working visit, Deputy President Mashatile is scheduled to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng.

The Deputy President will also meet with major Chinese institutions such as the China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC), Industrial and Commercial Bank of China in partnership with Standard Bank, the SINOMA International Engineering, and the Beijing Automotive International Corporation (BAIC).

In addition, the Deputy President will participate in the South Africa-China Investment Forum, a key platform for promoting bilateral trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Deputy President Mashatile is accompanied by the Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Thandi Moraka; Minister of Small Business Development Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams; Minister of Tourism Patricia de Lille; Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition Parks Tau; Minister of Water and Sanitation Pemmy Majodina, and Minister of Agriculture John Steenhuisen.

His visit will conclude his visit on Friday.