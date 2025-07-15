The remains of former President Muhammadu Buhari have arrived in Katsina State.

Mr Buhari's remains arrived at the Katsina airport, at about 2:07 p.m., shortly after President Tinubu touched down at the same place.

The body was accompanied by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Chief of Staff to President Tinubu, Femi Gbajabiamila, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum, and other people, including members of Mr Buhari's family.

President Tinubu will receive the body alongside the Governor of Katsina, Dikko Radda, former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and others.

Soldiers at the Katsina airport are currently paying their last tribute to Mr Buhari, a retired general and former military head of state.

The Emir of Daura, Umar Faruk, and that of Katsina, Abdilmuminu Kabir, arrived in Daura just before Mr Buhari's body arrived.

The traditional rulers arrived at the Daura helipad about 2:00 p.m.

They were accompanied by Galadiman Katsina, Sadik Mahuta, and the Wazirin Katsina, Ibrahim Ida.

Earlier, the Assistant Inspector General of Police, Zone 14, A. A. Musa, arrived at the helipad to inspect where the body would be received.

The residents of Daura also trooped onto the helipad for the funeral prayers.

Mr Buhari died on Sunday at the popular The London Clinic. He died at the age of 82.

Many dignitaries, including foreign emissaries, state governors, ministers, political elites, and traditional rulers, have arrived in the state, waiting to pay their last respects to Mr Buhari.

