Kenya: Grace Gichuki Triumphs At Karen Ladies Medal 9 Tournament

15 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Having the advantage of playing at home, Grace Gichuki delivered a commanding performance at the Karen Country Club's 9th Ladies Medal Tournament held over the weekend, emerging as both the Division A winner with 69 nett and the overall Gross Winner with a score of 87.

In Division A, Gichuki was followed closely by Dorcas Mbalanya as runner-up with 70 nett, while Wayua Mululu secured third place with 73 nett.

In Division B, Sheila Change posted 68 nett on countback to take top honours, edging out Kate Murima, who also carded 68 nett. Susan Omondi claimed third position in Division B with 70 nett.

In Division C, Nisha van Hoek impressed with a winning score of 68 nett. Among junior golfers, Wanjiku Mathu stood out as the winner with 70 nett on countback, showcasing the growing depth of young talent in women's golf.

Amongst the guests, Tony Chege was the top performer, posting a score of 70 nett.

The tournament also recognised special category winners, with Monica Kipchumba taking home the putting prize with 28 putts on countback.

Milcah Kamere was awarded Best First Nine with 31 nett, while Minnie Waithera took Best Second Nine honours with 30 nett.

"We believe in golf's power to inspire, to unite, and to help people dream big. That's why our support for events like this goes beyond sponsorship--it's part of a bigger story about growth, community, and opportunity," IMG Kenya CEO Peter Gacheru said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

