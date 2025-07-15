Kenya: Four More Secure NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale Spots in Eldoret

Nairobi — Playing at home, Henry Kamau emerged as the champion at the NCBA Coast Open- Barry Cup at the Mombasa Golf Club, finishing two-under-par 211 over the three-day tournament held over the weekend.

Kamau's steady performance across the three rounds (73, 67, 71) saw him edge out Sammy Mulama of Golf Park Golf Club by a single stroke in the closely contested competition as Eldoret's Danny Chelogoi finished third with a total score of 215(+2).

Kamau opened the tournament with a two-over-par 71 on Friday, after carding bogeys on the 3rd and 5th holes, a double bogey on the 7th, and recovering with birdies on the 8th and 14th, and pars in the rest.

However, he had a superb round on Saturday with birdies in the 4th, 8th, 9th, 14th, 17th, and 18th and bogeys in just the 5th and the 15th, and the rest par to finish on four-under par 71 for the round.

He then wrapped it up in the third round on Sunday with birdies in the 11th and 17th and bogeys in the 5th and 18th as he parred the other holes to finish the round level on 71.

Mulama finished just one stroke behind the champion with a total score of 212 (-1), with rounds of 73, 70, and a final-day 69.

In the closing round, he carded birdies on the 2nd, 3rd, and 5th holes, and managed to recover from a double bogey on the 6th to finish with a 33 on the front nine.

His back nine in the round included steady pars and a birdie on the 11th, sealing his runner-up position.

Third-placed Chelogoi carded rounds of 71, 72, and 72. His final round was highlighted by a string of birdies on the 3rd, 10th, and 13th holes in the final round. Despite a double bogey on the 6th, he maintained composure to clinch the third position.

The tournament drew 65 top amateur players from across the country and featured a total prize purse of Ksh 400,000, with Kamau taking home Ksh 92,500.

Despite missing the leg, Championship leader John Lejirma (2000 points) and second-placed Michael Karanga (1095) maintained their spots on the standings.

Elvis Muigua (973) failed to capitalize on the opportunity to move closer to Karanga after finishing fifth in Mombasa.

-Four More Bag Series Finale Slots-

Elsewhere, four more golfers booked their slots for the NCBA Golf Series Grand Finale following their triumphs during the Eldoret Golf Club qualifying event held at the club on Saturday.

Playing off handicap 34, Dennis Rono carded an impressive round of 64 to emerge the overall winner and lead his clubmates in qualifying for the finale showdown set for Muthaiga Golf Club in November this year.

Shadrack Ngetich (handicap 6) and Jedidah Keitany (handicap 21) emerged as the men's and ladies' winners, respectively, after scoring 66 and 75 points. Jonathan Barorot carded an impressive 70, playing off handicap 17, to emerge the Junior winner.

The four join other golfers, not only from Kenya but also around the region, to secure their slots for the coveted Grand Finale.

The NCBA Golf Series action heads to Windsor Golf Hotel & Country Club this weekend, offering yet another opportunity for more golfers to book the grand finale slots.