Somalia: Somali PM, Swiss Ambassador Discuss Stronger Ties and Development Support

Mogadishu — Somalia's Prime Minister Hamza Abdi Barre on Tuesday held talks with Switzerland's Ambassador to Somalia, Mr. Mirko Giulietti, at his office in Mogadishu to discuss strengthening bilateral relations and cooperation between the two nations.

During the meeting, Prime Minister Barre highlighted the progress achieved under his government, known as DanQaran, reaffirming his administration's commitment to steering Somalia toward tangible development, including preparations for public elections aimed at returning power to the people.

Ambassador Giulietti reiterated Switzerland's continued support for Somalia, particularly in the areas of reconciliation, peacebuilding, and development.