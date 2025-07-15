Sudan: More Than 90,000 Students Complete Online Application Procedures for First Round

- The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research has announced the end of the online application period for general admission (first round) for the deferred batch of Sudanese Certificate holders for the year 2023, and equivalent Arab and foreign certificates.

This came during a meeting between the Undersecretary of the Ministry, Professor Mohamed Hassan Dahab, and the Director General of the General Administration of Information Technology and Networks, Dr. Engineer Babiker Hussein Ahmed.

Dr. Babiker Armed explained that online application began on June 28, and that the Ministry extended the application period for additional days, ending on July 10, allowing the majority of students to complete their procedures with ease. He pointed out that the number of applicants exceeded expectations, with more than 90,000 students completing the online application process smoothly, thanks to the Ministry's follow-up and resolution of any impediments they encountered.

For his part, Professor Dahab noted that the success of the online application process reflects the desire of Sudanese students, both inside and outside the country, to continue their education at home. He underscored the long history of Sudanese higher education institutions and their ability to accommodate students and contribute effectively to building their future. He added that this step expresses the determination of educational institutions, students, and their families to rebuild what was vandalized by war, and that education triumphs over devastation and vandalization.

He also praised the victories of the Sudanese Armed Forces and other regular forces in vanquishing the rebel militias and the efforts made to restore services in the areas where the institutions are located.

Professor Dahab thanked everyone who contributed to the success of the online application process, given the circumstances the country is experiencing.