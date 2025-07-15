Sudan: Prime Minister Reviews Supreme Council for Hajj and Umrah's Programs and 1446 Hajj Season's Report

Port Sudan, July 13, 2025 (SUNA) - Prime Minister Dr. Kamil Idris reviewed the performance report of the Supreme Council for Hajj and Umrah for the 1446 Hajj season, in addition to the council's overall programs and activities.

The Prime Minister directed exertion of maximum efforts to create a favourable environment for performing Hajj and Umrah rituals to meet citizens' aspirations.

Kamil Idris discussed with a delegation from the Supreme Council for Hajj and Umrah during a meeting held Sunday at the Prime Minister's Office in Port Sudan, ways to enhance the council's work and achieve the highest levels of quality.

The Secretary-General of the Council, Sami Al-Rasheed, said, in press statements, that the delegation provided a comprehensive overview of the stages of the 1446 Hajj season, particularly in light of the challenges facing the country due to the war with the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia. He noted that the Prime Minister praised the council's efforts.

Al-Rasheed added that the meeting addressed the problems and obstacles hindering the Council's work, noting that the Prime Minister affirmed his commitment to resolving all impediments with the aim of ensuring comfort and ease for the guests of Allah Almighty, including pilgrims and Umrah performers.