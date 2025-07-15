Sudan: Armed Struggle Movements' Joint Force Announces Great Victory in North Kordofan State

- The Joint Force of Armed Struggle Movements has announced a great victory and the complete cleansing of the "Umm Semaima" area, west of El-Obeid city in North Kordofan state; in a heroic epic achieved by the valiant forces at dawn on Sunday.

The Joint Force stated that the rebel militia, backed by regional support and under the direct supervision of its second-in-command, had mobilized a massive force weeks ago with the aim of capturing El-Obeid city. However, it cont "your forces were fully prepared and vigilant, bravely and skillfully confronting this brutal force, engaging them in a fierce battle that ended after hours of fierce fighting. The rebel militia was completely defeated and the area and its surroundings were under control."

In a statement issued by the official spokesperson, Colonel Ahmed Hussein Mustafa, the force revealed that initial losses among the rebel militia were the deaths of 232 of its elements, including first-class officers. The force also seized 22 fully equipped combat vehicles, and destroyed and burned more than 18 others. The total extent of the enemy's losses is still being determined.

The force added that the forces forced the remnants of the militia to flee in disgrace, leaving behind the bodies of their dead. The pursuit of the militia only stopped at the outskirts of Al-Khuwai.

The force considered this victory a firm step toward final victory and full liberation. It sent a clear message to put aside personal differences and stand behind the armed forces, the joint force, and the popular resistance, because the fate of the nation is at stake, and the patriotic duty requires unity and solidarity in confronting this aggression.

The force affirmed its steadfast and ongoing commitment to the complete liberation of Sudan, as a pledge made to the resilient people and to the righteous martyrs who watered the soil of the homeland with their precious blood.

The statement concluded with prayers for mercy and forgiveness for the martyrs, a speedy recovery for the wounded, and the safe return of the missing.