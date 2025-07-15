Sudan: Agar Affirms Government's Commitment to Overcoming Obstacles Facing National Commission for Human Rights

- Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Malik Agar, has affirmed the government's commitment to overcoming impediments facing the performance of the National Commission for Human Rights so that it can fulfill its role towards those affected by the repercussions of the war and the violations committed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

During his meeting on Sunday with the Chairman of the National Commission for Human Rights, Jumaa Al-Wakil Al-Aiser, Agar was briefed on its progress, particularly in Darfur, South Kordofan, the Nuba Mountains, and Abyei.

The Commission's Chairman pointed out that the terrorist militia has not complied with Security Council Resolution 2637 to lift the siege on El-Fashir, which has significantly exacerbated the situation and contributed to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation and the targeting of civilians in displacement camps.

Jumaa Al-Aisar explained that there has been a serious deterioration in the situation in Kadugli and Dilling as a result of the siege imposed by the terrorist militia of Al-Dagalo and the Sudan People's Liberation-North (SPLM-N), Abdel-Aziz Al-Hilu, which constitutes a violation of international and humanitarian law.

Jumaa Al-Aiser renewed his call to the United Nations and international organizations to fulfill their obligations to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected and to intervene urgently to rescue the victims.