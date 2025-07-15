Sudan: Agar Affirms Government's Commitment to Overcoming Obstacles Facing National Commission for Human Rights

14 July 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

- Vice President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council (TSC), Malik Agar, has affirmed the government's commitment to overcoming impediments facing the performance of the National Commission for Human Rights so that it can fulfill its role towards those affected by the repercussions of the war and the violations committed by the rebel Rapid Support Forces (RSF) militia.

During his meeting on Sunday with the Chairman of the National Commission for Human Rights, Jumaa Al-Wakil Al-Aiser, Agar was briefed on its progress, particularly in Darfur, South Kordofan, the Nuba Mountains, and Abyei.

The Commission's Chairman pointed out that the terrorist militia has not complied with Security Council Resolution 2637 to lift the siege on El-Fashir, which has significantly exacerbated the situation and contributed to the deterioration of the humanitarian situation and the targeting of civilians in displacement camps.

Jumaa Al-Aisar explained that there has been a serious deterioration in the situation in Kadugli and Dilling as a result of the siege imposed by the terrorist militia of Al-Dagalo and the Sudan People's Liberation-North (SPLM-N), Abdel-Aziz Al-Hilu, which constitutes a violation of international and humanitarian law.

Jumaa Al-Aiser renewed his call to the United Nations and international organizations to fulfill their obligations to deliver humanitarian aid to those affected and to intervene urgently to rescue the victims.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.