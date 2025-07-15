Namibia: 'You Shot Me' - Last Words of Man Shot By Neighbour

'You shot me' were the last words reportedly uttered by the late Nawa Shiweda (42) to his neighbour, his girlfriend says.

Shiweda was allegedly killed by France Ndishishi (70), a retired war veteran and former Namibian Defence Force (NDF) member.

Ohangwena police regional commander Ottilie Kashuupulwa says the incident occurred at Olunghono village in the early hours of Thursday, at around 01h00.

Shiweda and his girlfriend were reportedly in their home when they heard their neighbour singing loudly.

Since Ndishishi runs a bar at his residence, the couple decided to go over there to buy beer.

The bar was closed but Ndishishi reportedly agreed to open and serve them beer. However, before the couple reached the bar, they realised the veteran had a gun and was shooting aimlessly.

Shiweda allegedly approached Ndishishi to warn him that firing the gun could result in him getting in trouble.

"Before he knew it, he was shot in the right thigh, and died instantly," says Kashuupulwa.

Ndishishi, who appeared in the Ohangwena Magistrate's Court on Thursday, remains in custody. Police investigations continue.