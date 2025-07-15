South Africa: Police and Justice Committee Chairpersons Notes Commission of Inquiry but Parliament Process to Continue

press release

- The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Police, Mr Ian Cameron, and the Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Justice and Constitutional Development, Mr Xola Nqola, have noted the announcement by President Cyril Ramaphosa to establish a Commission of Inquiry on allegations made by the SAPS KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi.

"The announcement of the establishment of a commission will surely enable a process to root out corruption from the SAPS. It is important that the establishment of the commission is not merely cosmetic but facilitates greater reflection and steps to rejuvenate the entire criminal Justice system," said Mr Ian Cameron.

"The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) as well as the Judiciary and Magistracy are pillars of the criminal justice system and constitutional rule of law. They are the guardians of justice and accountability, and we cannot have a question mark hanging over them, causing the public to lose confidence in our justice system," said Mr Xola Nqola.

While the announcement is welcomed, both Chairpersons highlighted that the process announced by the President does not affect the parliamentary process. "The directive from the office of the Speaker of the National Assembly was clear, and the committees will endeavour to urgently implement the directive. Also, the Constitution mandates the national legislature to ensure effective oversight and accountability over the executive. It is in this context that the parliamentary process continues, especially because the credibility of the entire criminal justice system is at stake," Mr Nqola said.

Both Chairpersons underscored the importance of having an effective and efficient justice system that is capable of ensuring the safety and security of everyone. Despite the decisions made by the President, the perception of a systematic breakdown remains, and the parliamentary process might assist in ensuring openness and accountability.

As a result, the committees will hold an initial meeting later this week to consider a way forward and report to the National Assembly as guided by the Speaker.