Malawi: 'Mutharika Will Stand - Period!' - DPP Fires Back At Succession Rumors, Holds Back-to-Back Rallies Across the Country

The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) came out swinging this weekend, dispelling what it described as "desperate lies" and "fake news" suggesting that Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika would not contest in the 2025 elections.

Gangata Hits Hard at Masintha

DPP Vice President for the Central Region Alfred Gangata, addressing a massive crowd at Masintha Ground in Kawale, didn't mince words as he flatly refuted claims that UTM's Dalitso Kabambe would replace Mutharika as the opposition alliance's torchbearer.

"Let me make it crystal clear: Dalitso Kabambe is not, and will never be, our presidential candidate. Professor Mutharika himself sent me here to tell you -- he is running on September 16. Full stop!" Gangata declared, to loud cheers from the crowd.

He added that anyone peddling such rumours is simply terrified of Mutharika's comeback.

"They know he's coming for them, and they're scared. That's why they are fabricating stories, even using AI to create sickly images of him. But let me tell you -- he was on holiday in South Africa, not in hospital," Gangata said.

Taking a swipe at the Malawi Congress Party's "panic rally" staged on the same day in nearby Kaliyeka, Gangata described the move as childish political sabotage.

"That's how you know they're nervous. You don't try to overshadow someone who's irrelevant -- you only compete when you know the other person is a threat."

Gangata also reminded Kawale residents of the DPP's development legacy in the area, arguing that MCP was merely cutting ribbons on projects already initiated by the Mutharika administration.

Kamlepo's Comeback: "This Is About Unity"

Former Rumphi East MP Kamlepo Kalua made a surprise appearance at the same rally, singing a unity anthem before taking the mic. While he clarified that he is not officially defecting from DPP, Kamlepo stressed the need for national unity and expressed admiration for Mutharika's inclusive leadership style.

"We need a leader who sees beyond tribal lines. Mutharika was for all regions. That's what Malawi needs now," said Kamlepo.

Zomba Rises for Msaka

Meanwhile, in the Eastern Region, DPP Vice President for the area Hon. Bright Msaka held a thunderous rally at Nasawa Ground in Zomba-Thondwe.

With his trademark calm but commanding tone, Msaka reassured the masses that a DPP return to power would mean an end to rising prices and a return to dignity for struggling Malawians.

"Under Mutharika, prices of maize, sugar, soap, and fertilizer will go down. We did it before, and we will do it again," said Msaka. "We prioritize people, not political photoshoots."

Msaka also drummed up support for Dumisan Lindani, the DPP parliamentary candidate in the upcoming by-election.

Electoral Readiness: Lwemba Warns MCP

Elsewhere, DPP Deputy Director of Elections Levie Lwemba issued a stern warning to MEC and the ruling party: DPP is alert and ready to guard the vote.

"MEC won't be used to rig elections. This won't be 2019 again. We know the Smartmatic system, and we are ready. When this is done -- Mutharika will take over government," Lwemba said.

He specifically called out MEC Chairperson Justice Annabel Mtalimanja, warning her not to "allow herself to be used by desperate politicians."

The Bottom Line?

The DPP is done with silence.

This weekend, the blue wave roared back onto the scene -- loud, clear, and unfiltered. Mutharika is not retiring. Kabambe is not replacing him. And come September 2025, the DPP believes the tide will turn -- with or without MCP's sabotage.

As Gangata thundered to the crowd in Kawale:

"The Egyptians you see today, you will see no more!"