Malawi: Why the People's Party Deserves a Comeback - 'We Have the Real Solutions' - Kamange

The People's Party (PP) has sounded the trumpet for a return to power, saying it is the only political party with real, people-centred solutions to Malawi's worsening social and economic challenges.

Speaking at a vibrant rally held at Chambwe Sports Ground in Kasungu South East, Peter Kamange, the party's Vice President and parliamentary candidate for the area, promised clean and safe water for communities and better learning conditions for schoolchildren if elected in the upcoming September 16 general elections.

"People in this area have waited too long for clean water. That wait ends with us. And our children deserve better than learning under trees -- we will build proper classrooms," Kamange pledged, striking a chord with the crowd.

A Party of Practical Answers

According to Kamange, Malawi is facing a crisis of leadership -- but one that the People's Party is uniquely positioned to solve.

"Other parties are making noise without answers. But the People's Party has always focused on real, practical issues that affect ordinary Malawians -- water, schools, jobs, and rural infrastructure. We're not coming back for power; we're coming back to serve," he said.

He pointed to the party's past legacy under former President Joyce Banda, citing social protection programs, rural electrification, and grassroots development as examples of PP's "action over politics" approach.

A Message of Tolerance and Unity

The rally was also graced by Senior Chief Chambwe, who urged all politicians to preach tolerance and peace during the campaign period.

"As our communities prepare for campaign season, let us remember that elections are about ideas, not insults. Let no one be beaten or chased away because of politics," the chief said.

A Clean Campaign Ahead

With the official campaign period set to begin on Monday, the People's Party is expected to hit the ground running, with a message rooted in grassroots transformation, clean governance, and national unity.

Bottom Line?

In a race crowded with promises, the People's Party is reminding Malawians of one thing: they've delivered before -- and they're ready to do it again.

As Kamange boldly put it: "We don't need a second chance to learn. We just need the chance to finish what we started."