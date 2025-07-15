Mauritius: Workshop On Enhancing Trade in Services Statistics Kicks Off At the Docks

A three-day workshop on Trade in Telecommunications, Computer, and Information Services kickstarted this morning at The Docks in Port Louis. The workshop, organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade in collaboration with the International Trade Centre (ITC), brings together participants from key national institutions, including the Ministry of Information Technology, Communication and Innovation, the University of Mauritius, Statistics Mauritius and the Economic Development Board.

The resource person for the workshop is the Economist (Trade in Services) at the ITC, Ms Katerina Blanchard Joklova. She is leading a series of technical sessions aimed at strengthening the capacity of national stakeholders in managing travel services data within the broader framework of trade in services.

This workshop is held within the framework of the African Trade Observatory (ATO) project, one of the five key instruments of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). ATO provides vital trade intelligence that helps businesses identify and compare emerging opportunities across Africa, while enabling Governments to monitor AfCFTA implementation and its economic impact.

In the course of the workshop, participants will delve into critical topics including the harmonisation of data collection methods, the improvement of statistical quality and the identification of reliable data sources. In light of the lack of standardised references in trade services thus making data collection complex, the sessions will also cover the use of additional data sources, metadata management, data integration and automation of data processing. These technical discussions aim to improve the quality, consistency and depth of trade in services data.

The objective is to produce more reliable and detailed data to support international trade negotiations, guide policy formulation and provide businesses with clearer insights into trade dynamics across Africa.