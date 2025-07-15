Mauritius: Idriss Rumjaun Celebrates His 100th Birthday

Mr Idriss Rumjaun celebrated his 100th birthday on 12 July 2025 during an official ceremony at the Social Welfare Centre in Caroline, Bel Air Rivière Sèche, in the presence of the Minister of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity, Mr Ashok Kumar Subron; Members of Parliament, Messrs. Chetan Anand Baboolall and Mohamed Reza Saumtally; family members, and friends

On that occasion, Mr Rumjaun was honoured with several gifts from the Ministry, including a bouquet of flowers, a Centenarian medal, a certificate, a cheque of Rs 26,203, and a stand fan. He also received a Special Telephone Service from the Mauritius Telecom. Additional gifts such as a shield, bath towel, hand towel, and birthday card were offered by the Senior Citizens Council and a cheque of Rs 10,000 was also presented to him by the National Solidarity Fund.

Mr Idriss Rumjaun, born on 12 July 1925, currently resides at Darwin Lane, Caroline, Bel Air Rivière Sèche. His father, Mr Rojun Rumjaun, worked as a labourer at the Beau Plan Sugar Estate, while his mother, Mrs Fija Peerboccus, was a housewife. He is the youngest of four siblings. Mr Rumjaun completed his education up to Standard IV and began working as a labourer at the Beau Plan Sugar Estate during his teenage years.

In 1949 Mr Rumjaun religiously married Miss Bibi Hazerah Carrim who also worked as a labourer at the Deep River Beau Champ Sugar Estate and later engaged in cattle rearing after retirement. She passed away at the age of 81. He worked as a labourer until his retirement at 60, after which he tended to his own sugarcane fields until 2014 when he lost his eyesight due to surgery. Mr Rumjaun is presently surrounded by a family comprising 17 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren.

Despite health challenges such as vision loss and a fractured hip, the centenarian remains cheerful. Wheelchair-bound, he consumes mostly blended meals and enjoys listening to the radio. He enjoys eating vegetables, fresh meat, and traditional local snacks.

Mr Rumjaun attributes his long life to his strong faith in God, a healthy way of living, and the dedicated support of his family. He also benefits from regular home visits by a doctor assigned by the Ministry of Social Integration, Social Security and National Solidarity.