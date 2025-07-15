Namibia: SA Comprehensive Winners At Region 5 Youth Games

South Africa were convincing winners of the African Union Sport Council's Region 5 Youth Games, which concluded in Windhoek yesterday.

Although the final medal tally was still outstanding at the time of going to print, SA were well ahead on the last tally that was published by the organizing committee on Saturday.

According to that tally, SA had won 63 gold, 45 silver, and 32 bronze medals for a total of 140 medals, while Zimbabwe had edged ahead of Namibia into second place, with 21 gold, 27 silver, and 38 bronze medals for a total of 86 medals. Namibia had a bigger total of 92, but fewer gold medals with 20, while they also had 40 silver and 32 bronze medals.

Botswana were lying fourth with 19 gold, 16 silver, and 25 bronze medals, while Angola were fifth with 17 gold, 11 silver, and 14 bronze medals.

On Saturday, Angola dominated the basketball competition, winning both the u18 boys' and girls' categories. In the boys' final, they beat South Africa 70-50, while they won the girls' final after beating Mozambique 45-38. Malawi won the boys' bronze medal after defeating Botswana 59-56, while South Africa won the girls' bronze medal after beating Malawi 72-57.

In volleyball, Zimbabwe won gold in the U18 boys' competition after beating SA 3-0 in the final, while Malawi beat Namibia 3-0 to win the bronze medal.

In the girls' U18 competition, South Africa won gold after beating Malawi 3-2 in a thriller, while Zimbabwe beat Malawi 3-0 to win the bronze medal.

In football, South Africa's u20 men and Zambia's u20 women retained their Cosafa crowns. In the men's final, SA defeated Malawi 3-0, while Zambia beat SA 2-0 in the women's final.

In the men's competition, Mwisho Mhango of Malawi picked up both the Golden Ball award for his four goals, as well as the Player of the Tournament prize, while SA's Solethu Radebe claimed the Golden Glove for Best Goalkeeper, and SA won the Fair Play prize. Zambia's Saliya Mwanza was named Player of the Tournament, while Young Copper Queens forward Ruth Mukoma won the Golden Boot for her six goals and three assists. Compatriot Bwalya Chileshe also scored six goals but did not have as many assists. Zambia's Margaret Phiri won the Golden Glove for Best Goalkeeper to complete a clean sweep of the individual awards for the side. Namibia won the Fair Play prize.

In netball, South Africa won the gold medal after beating Malawi 37-32 in the final, while Zimbabwe just edged Namibia 47-45 in the bronze medal match.

In boxing, Namibia had a poor finals day on Saturday as all six of their finalists lost their fights, while Zambia, Angola, and South Africa won the most medals.