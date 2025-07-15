Namibia: ECN Seeks Vehicles for Supplementary Voter Registration

14 July 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has invited members of the public to make their vehicles available for use during the upcoming supplementary voter registration period, scheduled for 4 to 19 August.

The ECN in a public notice on Friday indicated that the commission is in need of single- or double-cab vehicles fitted with canopies, not older than 10 years and roadworthy.

Vehicles must not display political, religious, or commercial messages, and tyres must not be older than five years.

"All submitted vehicles will undergo a mandatory inspection and roadworthiness testing by the Namibian Police Traffic Unit between 17 and 23 July 2025 at designated testing centres across all 14 regions.

"Selected vehicle owners whose vehicles meet the inspection standards will enter into contractual agreements with the ECN for use during the registration period," it reads.

To be eligible, vehicle owners must submit certified copies of their identity documents, vehicle registration certificates, and proof of insurance, with preference to be given to vehicles from the regions or constituencies in which they are intended to be deployed, it states.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.