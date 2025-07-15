Namibia: ECN Seeks Vehicles for Supplementary Voter Registration

The Electoral Commission of Namibia (ECN) has invited members of the public to make their vehicles available for use during the upcoming supplementary voter registration period, scheduled for 4 to 19 August.

The ECN in a public notice on Friday indicated that the commission is in need of single- or double-cab vehicles fitted with canopies, not older than 10 years and roadworthy.

Vehicles must not display political, religious, or commercial messages, and tyres must not be older than five years.

"All submitted vehicles will undergo a mandatory inspection and roadworthiness testing by the Namibian Police Traffic Unit between 17 and 23 July 2025 at designated testing centres across all 14 regions.

"Selected vehicle owners whose vehicles meet the inspection standards will enter into contractual agreements with the ECN for use during the registration period," it reads.

To be eligible, vehicle owners must submit certified copies of their identity documents, vehicle registration certificates, and proof of insurance, with preference to be given to vehicles from the regions or constituencies in which they are intended to be deployed, it states.