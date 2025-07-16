Uganda Halt Dual Citizenship for Sudanese

Kampala / Washington D.C. — Uganda is set to suspend dual citizenship applications for Sudanese and Rwandans, following a directive from President Yoweri Museveni on Monday, according to the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Simon Mundeyi, said the suspension will affects hundreds of pending applications and will remain in place until further notice.

The ministry has not provided an official explanation, but the decision comes amid heightened national focus on citizenship issues in the lead-up to Uganda's 2026 elections.

The presidential directive has sparked controversy among applicants and rights advocates. A Ugandan journalist told Radio Dabanga the decision has raised concerns over minority rights and transparency.

Sudanese refugees in Uganda continue to face serious obstacles when trying to access their most basic rights.

Although identification documents are a fundamental right of every citizen, Radio Dabanga previously reported that thousands of Sudanese in Uganda are unable to afford the high costs associated with obtaining an electronic passport, birth certificate or national number.

Fleeing the war in Sudan, many refugees have found themselves trapped in bureaucratic limbo, as steep fees imposed by the Sudanese embassy in Kampala have made legal recognition a financial burden well beyond their means.

US travel ban

Coinciding with Uganda's suspension, Sudanese nationals are also facing mounting restrictions abroad. Last month, a new US travel ban signed by President Donald Trump came into effect, barring Sudanese and citizens from 11 other countries from entering the United States.

Citing weak identity verification systems and high visa overstay rates, the US justified Sudan's inclusion on the list.

The Sudanese American Physicians Association (SAPA) warned the ban endangers the futures of 80 medical graduates set to begin residencies in the US this July. It also risks separating Sudanese doctors already in the US on J-1 visas from their families.

"The ban undermines the role of Sudanese healthcare professionals and disrupts vital international training pathways," SAPA stated, pledging legal support and advocacy for those affected.