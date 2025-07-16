Zimbabwe: Madam Boss, Mama Vee Drawn Into E-Creator Ponzi Scheme Trial

15 July 2025
263Chat (Harare)
By Judith Nyuke

Socialites Cleopatra Tarisai Munetsiwa, known as Madam Boss and Admire Mushambi, known as Mama Vee are set to appear in court as witnesses in the case against E-Creator mastermind Zhao Jiaotong who is accused of swindling over

US$364 647 from more than 670 investors.

According to the State, E-Creator Electronics (Private) Limited Company advertised through various means including the use of popular socialites' Facebook pages in order to lure the complainants into the scheme.

Consequently, 670 complainants remitted a total of $364,647.30 in investments to E-Creator Electronics (Private) Limited Company, utilising various Econet EcoCash accounts.

On July 3 2023, some complainants reportedly faced difficulties accessing their funds and sought an explanation from E-Creator.

They were allegedly assured that a system upgrade was causing the issue.

However, just two days later, E-Creator announced on its website that it had ceased operations, surprising the complainants.

The company notice said Jiatong had fled the country with their money.

Zhao pleaded not guilty to fraud charges as his trial commenced at the Harare Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.

Through his lawyer Moffat Makuvatsine, Zhao told the court he doesn't speak English well enough to have communicated with any of the state witnesses.

Zhao denied ever misrepresenting to anyone that he was operating a profitable investment scheme with lucrative returns.

He also denied any involvement in forming E-Creator Electronic Commerce (Private) Limited or participating in its daily operations.

He also said that he never received any money from the alleged scheme and had no reason to flee, as he knew nothing about the offense.

He was surprised by his arrest, noting that authorities found nothing incriminating on him, his phone, or anywhere else.

Magistrate Francis Mapfumo rolled over the matter to 17 July for trail continuation.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.