Zimbabwe: Chinese National Nabbed With Meth in Luxury Harare Estate

A 33-year-old Chinese national appeared in court on Saturday after being found with 4 grams of crystal meth valued at US$40.

Zheng Chunping, 33, appeared in court charged with unlawful possession of dangerous drugs.

The matter was remanded to 30 July 2025.

The State alleges that on 11 July 2025 at around 0630 hours, Detectives from CID Drugs and Narcotics, Harare received information to the effect that the accused person was dealing in dangerous drugs namely methylenedioxymethamphetamine at his place of residence.

On the same date and at around 0730 hours, detectives reportedly proceeded to Peackwood Village along Cecil Road, Harare where the accused stays in a gated community were access is controlled.

The Court heard that Detectives laid an ambush for Chunping at the main gate and he approached driving a black BMW X6 registration number AGF 1777.

Detectives intercepted Chunping, introduced themselves to him and advised him the purpose of their mission.

A search was conducted on him leading to the seizure of one sachet of suspected methylenedioxymethamphetamine from the right-side pocket of black trousers the accused was putting on and another sachet from the inside door panel of the drivers' seat.

Further searches at his house yielded nothing. The accused was then arrested and taken, along with the seized sachets of methylenedioxymethamphetamine, to CID Drugs and Narcotics Harare.

A preliminary field test conducted on the seized drugs in Chunping's presence confirmed them to be methamphetamine.

The substance was then weighed, also in his presence, and found to be approximately 4 grams with a street value of US$40.