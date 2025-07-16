Kenya: KK Mwenyewe, Comedian Behind Viral 'Riggy G' Skits, Dies

Nairobi — Popular Kenyan comedian Zakaria Kariuki, widely known by his stage name KK Mwenyewe, has died, sending shockwaves across the entertainment and political spheres.

KK rose to national prominence for his humorous and sharply crafted impersonations of former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, which earned him a huge online following and admiration from Kenyans across the country.

While the cause of his death has remained unconfirmed on Tuesday, tributes poured in, with Kenyans mourning the loss of a young star whose satire held a mirror to society.

Among those who paid tribute was Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah, who eulogized KK as more than just a performer.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Zakaria Kariuki, popularly known as Mr. KK Mwenyewe, a young and talented comedian whose voice resonated with the spirit of a generation," Omtatah said.

"Through satire and art, Mr. KK courageously held a mirror to society, using humor not to divide, but to awaken, educate, and unite. His ability to capture the political moment with sharp wit and authenticity was both refreshing and powerful."

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro also joined in mourning the comedian, describing his passing as both "tragic and sudden."

"Zachariah Kariuki (Mr. KK Mwenyewe) was a very talented and creative comedian," Nyoro wrote.

"We send our most heartfelt condolences to his family following his passing on. It is still unbelievable. Poleni sana. May KK rest in peace."

Viral

KK Mwenyewe became a household name for his viral skits mimicking Gachagua's oversized suits, tone, speech patterns, and political talking points--offering laughter while subtly commenting on current affairs.

His videos, often recorded in modest settings, resonated with many for their raw creativity and social relevance.

Senator Omtatah said Kenya had lost "not just a comedian, but a cultural commentator and a brave young patriot."

"May his soul rest in peace, and may his light continue to inspire courage and creativity in those he leaves behind," he added.