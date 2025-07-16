Kenya: Beatrice Chebet Confirms She Will Seek Double Gold in Tokyo

15 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Alex Isaboke

Nairobi — Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet has disclosed that she will be doubling in the 5,000m and the 10,000m at the World Athletics Championships in Tokyo, Japan, later in the year.

Chebet did the same at the Olympic Games, where she won titles in both distances, and says she is set to replicate the same in Tokyo. At the last Worlds, she only managed a single medal in the 5,000m, where she won bronze.

Speaking exclusively to Telecomasia.net, Chebet says her current form and the performance in Paris last year encourage her to go for the double.

"Yes, I am planning to do the double. I tried it at the Olympics for the first time, and I won even though I struggled a bit and it was difficult to recover well for the second event. I was also a bit scared. But now, I feel I am a bit stronger and more experienced, and my confidence is high. I will go there and do my best, and the target is to bring a medal home in both events," Chebet told Telecomasia.

The 25-year-old has had a good season so far and recently set a world record in the women's 5,000m at the Prefontaine Classic in the USA. She says that performance has injected a massive boost of confidence as she aims to conclude the season with two World titles and the Diamond League trophy.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.