Kenya to Roll Out Long-Acting Injectable HIV Prep Lenacapavir By Jan 2026

15 July 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Nairobi — Kenya is set to roll out the long-acting injectable HIV Pre-Exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) Lenacapavir by January 2026 following its approval by the World Health Organization.

In a statement, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale stated that the Ministry is developing rollout guidelines and eligibility.

He indicated that "this biomedical breakthrough marks a significant milestone in Kenya's fight against HIV, offering individuals at substantial risk a highly effective and discreet alternative to daily (PrEP)."

He stated that the Ministry of Health has already developed an implementation plan and through a consultative process with stakeholders, "we are finalizing national guidelines to facilitate a smooth scale-up."

He stated that the Ministry is mobilizing the necessary systems and resources to guarantee the timely availability of the intervention.

He urged stakeholders to align their efforts, enhance delivery platforms and support the transformative journey.

Lenacapavir received approval from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in June 2025 and has been subsequently endorsed in the updated World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines on long-acting HIV prevention released in July 2025.

This milestone follows promising 2024 results from the PURPOSE 1 AND PURPOSE 2 trials, which demonstrated the safety and efficacy of lenacapavir across diverse populations and settings.

Administered just twice a year, lenacapavir offers sustained protection and adds to the growing range of HIV prevention options.

WHO currently recommends oral PrEP, the dapivirine vaginal ring, and long-acting injectable cabotegravir (CAB-LA) as options for HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP).

Lenacapavir's discreet, long-acting formulation may help overcome key barriers such as daily pill burden, frequent clinic visits, and stigma associated with HIV prevention.

"This regulatory milestone brings us one step closer to expanding access to an innovative HIV prevention option in lenacapavir,"said Dr Meg Doherty, Director of WHO's Global HIV, Hepatitis and STI Programmes.

"WHO plays a key role in supporting countries through guideline development, prequalification, and regulatory processes. We are working with partners and national authorities to ensure lenacapavir reaches people who need it most - quickly, safely and equitably."

WHO guidelines for injectable lenacapavir were released on 14 July 2025, during the International AIDS Conference in Kigali.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.