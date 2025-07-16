Rwanda: Former Minister Ngabitsinze Assumes Office As Arc Group's Director General

Rwanda's former Minister of Trade and Industry, Jean-Chrysostome Ngabitsinze, has assumed office as the new Group Director General of Africa Risk Capacity (ARC), a specialised agency of the African Union that helps countries prepare for and respond to natural disasters.

In a statement shared via LinkedIn, ARC said his appointment "marks the beginning of a new era for the Group," highlighting his deep understanding of Africa's development challenges and his commitment to sustainable solutions.

Ngabitsinze was appointed during the 14th sitting of the Conference of the Parties (COP14), the organisation's top decision-making body, held in April 2025.

Ngabitsinze, a Rwandan national, is an applied economist with a strong background in agricultural economics and extensive experience in public policy and leadership.

Prior to this role, he served in various ministerial positions in Rwanda, including as Minister of Trade and Industry, and State Minister for Agriculture.

"With a proven track record of leadership in government, a solid understanding of the unique opportunities and challenges facing the African continent, and a strong commitment to sustainable development, we are confident that his expertise will be instrumental in shaping the future of ARC Group," reads the statement in part.

Ngabitsinze is expected to steer ARC's efforts to strengthen climate resilience across Africa, especially in helping countries better manage risks related to droughts, floods, and other extreme weather events.

Established in 2012, ARC works with member states to build customised insurance and early warning systems to help reduce reliance on emergency humanitarian aid and protect vulnerable populations.

The ARC says that it looks forward to achieving new milestones with his leadership.