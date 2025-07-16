Namibia: Hengari Claims Arrest Was a Trap

Former minister of agriculture, fisheries, water and land reform Mac Hengari says his arrest two and a half months ago was a trap.

Hengari made this statement in testimony during a bail hearing before magistrate Monica Andjaba in the Windhoek Magistrate's Court on Tuesday.

"I was arrested as a consequence of a trap," he said during his testimony.

Hengari said he is denying guilt on a charge of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

Hengari and a co-accused have been in police custody since their arrest in Windhoek on 26 April.

The co-accused is not being identified because he is related to a woman who has registered a rape charge against Hengari with the police.

Hengari and the second accused are charged with a count of defeating or obstructing the course of justice.

They are also facing a charge of corruptly giving gratification and incitement to commit the offence of compounding, which involves unlawfully withdrawing a criminal case in exchange for payment.

The state is alleging that N$220 200 was given to the rape complainant on 26 April as an inducement for her to withdraw the rape charge against Hengari.