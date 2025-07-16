Egypt: Nile Plastic Recycling Company Expands With $15 Mln Investment in Sczone

The Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) announced Tuesday, July 15, 2025, the expansion of the Nile Plastic Recycling Company's project in Ain Sokhna, with an additional $15 million investment aimed at establishing a new polyethylene terephthalate (PET) recycling facility.

The agreement was signed in the New Administrative Capital in the presence of SCZone Chairman Walid Gamal El-Din.

According to a statement from the General Authority for the SCZone, the new investment--equivalent to around EGP 742 million--will fund a 10,000-square-metre facility designed to process PET, the key raw material used in food-grade plastic bottles.

The expansion is expected to create 500 new direct job opportunities and produce 20,000 tons of processed plastic waste annually.

The project will export 70 percent of its output, with the remaining 30 percent allocated to the local market, aligning with Egypt's broader industrial export strategy and efforts to increase the value of domestically recycled products.

The Nile Plastic Recycling Company initially launched in November 2024 with $20 million in capital. Its first facility spans 12,000 square metres and is expected to begin operations in the first half of 2026.

Gamal El-Din praised the company's progress in the first phase and said the expansion reflects growing investor confidence in the industrial environment of the SCZone. He added that the move aligns with the zone's green economy strategy and Egypt's broader push toward sustainable, low-emission industries.

"We continue to attract quality investments in the circular economy and green transformation," Gamal El-Din said, noting that recycling projects are a core pillar of this transition.

The signing ceremony was attended by senior SCZone officials and company representatives.

Ahram Online