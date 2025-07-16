Ethiopian Airlines Launches New Flight Route to Abu Dhabi

Addis Ababa, — Ethiopian Airlines today launched a new flight route to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, further enhancing its Middle East connectivity.

The new route would unlock stunning networks for Ethiopian Airlines, giving passengers seamless connections across Africa, the Middle East and Asia.

During the launching event, Ethiopian Airlines Group CEO, Mesfin Tasew said that the new route to Abu Dhabi is part of a strategic Joint Venture with Etihad Airways.

The route marks a significant milestone in the efforts to enhance connectivity between Africa, the Middle East, and Asia, he added.

By leveraging and expanding networks, Ethiopian Airlines is committed to providing passengers with greater travel convenience and exceptional service, the CEO pointed out.

Moreover, the CEO noted that the new flight to Abu Dhabi underscored Ethiopian Airlines' dedication to fostering strong bilateral relations and promoting economic growth between Ethiopia and the UAE while further strengthening trade, tourism, investment, cultural exchange and socioeconomic integration between the two countries.

Board Chairman of the Ethiopian Airlines and Commander of Ethiopian Air Force Lt.General Yilma Merdasa said on his part that the new route showcased the renewed commitment of bilateral cooperation between Ethiopia and UAE.

Recalling that Ethiopian Airlines has been connecting Africa with the rest of the world and becomes a reliable bridge in promoting business, tourism, culture and among others, the Lt. general noted that the route to Abu Dhabi signals the deepening of relations between Ethiopia and UAE.

The Board chairman added that the new route does not only showcase the diplomatic and business cooperation between Ethiopia and UAE, it is also a reflection shared aspirations and values between the two countries.

The new route between Addis Ababa and Abu Dhabi is a shared commitment of Ethiopia and UAE towards better regional international connectivity, UAE's Embassy Deputy Head of Mission in Ethiopia, Hamad Farid said.

Ethiopian Airlines has long been a proud ambassador for Africa, he said, noting that the flight would strengthen the bond between Ethiopia and UAE in trade, tourism, people to people ties and cultural exchanges.

As part of strengthening Ethiopian's strategic global presence, the launch of the new flight to Abu Dhabi marks its third destination in the UAE, following Dubai and Sharjah, he said.

Abu Dhabi becomes the 145th global destination of Ethiopian Airlines, strengthening ties between the two regions, Africa and the Middle East.