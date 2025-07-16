South Africa: Shadrack Sibiya Sent Home After Corruption Claims

Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya asked to take leave of absence after another deputy called him into a meeting on Tuesday.

The move comes two weeks after KZN police commissioner accused Sibiya of trying to shut down the political killings investigation team.

Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya, one of the top cops in the country, has been asked to take a leave of absence.

According to EWN, Sibiya was called into a meeting by his fellow deputy, Tebello Mosikili, on Tuesday. He was told to go home.

This comes just two weeks after KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi made serious allegations against Sibiya.

Mkhwanazi claimed that Sibiya, along with information peddler Brown Mogotsi and Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, tried to shut down the team investigating political killings in KZN.

But Sibiya hit back, calling the accusations "baseless lies". He said Mkhwanazi was upset because Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo, a close ally, had been arrested.

This story is still developing.