South Africa: ANC Fights Back After Thulasizwe Buthelezi Locked Out of Municipality Offices

ANC accuses MEC Thulasizwe Buthelezi of working outside the Government of Provincial Unity by targeting ANC-led municipalities in the province.

Buthelezi was forced to speak to the media outside the uMkhanyakude District Municipality offices after finding the building locked.

The ANC in KwaZulu-Natal has accused the MEC for Cooperative Government and Traditional Affairs, Rev Thulasizwe Buthelezi, of working outside of the Government of Provincial Unity by politically targeting their led municipalities in the province.

This comes after Buthelezi's controversial visit to the ANC-run uMkhanyakude District Municipality on Monday, where he was stopped from entering the buildings to introduce the new administrator, Bamba Ndwandwe.

He was then forced to speak to the media outside the uMkhanyakude District Municipality offices after finding the building locked, stopping him from entering the council chambers to officially introduce the newly appointed administrator.

Buthelezi was angry as he was unable to get inside the chambers.

He accused senior officials and political leadership of uMkhanyakude of locking the gates and doors of the building in order to stop him from doing his constitutional duties.

"We had to use the building to introduce the administrator because the municipal manager and speaker ran away with the keys to the building. Another thing I have stepped in at the IFP run municipalities such as uThukela and uMzinyathi District to introduce their new administrators, and they never locked the doors as it happened here," said Buthelezi.

On Tuesday, ANC in KwaZulu-Natal strongly rejected his intervention and said it was unwanted and politically charged.

"The ANC stands with the Council of uMkhanyakude District Municipality in fighting the opportunistic, mischievous and dangerous actions of a power-hungry MEC who is hell-bent on destabilising a working municipality and undermining service delivery to communities. The ANC will also actively get its supporters and communities to resist the advances of an MEC who has clearly worked himself outside of the GPU," the ANC warned Buthelezi.

The organisation said that some municipalities under IFP control are facing big challenges. These include Amajuba, Newcastle and Nquthu municipalities. They accused Buthelezi of turning a blind eye to those troubled municipalities.

The ANC further said that Buthelezi's intervention in Mkhanyakude is nothing short of an abuse of constitutional provisions for political gain. It lacks merit, rationale, and integrity.

The provincial ANC task team also claim that uMkhanyakude District Municipality has made real progress in governance, financial recovery, and service delivery.