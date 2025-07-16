South Africa: Sibiya Thrown Out of Office While Mchunu Keeps Pulling Strings

Deputy police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya was told to take leave, while Police Minister Senzo Mchunu was also placed on special leave.

Police committee chair Ian Cameron says it's a weak response, saying both officials should be properly suspended instead of just sent home.

Lieutenant-General Shadrack Sibiya has been told to take a leave of absence, just weeks after being accused of interfering with investigations into political killings in KwaZulu-Natal.

Sibiya was called to a meeting by fellow deputy national commissioner Tebello Mosikili on Tuesday and told to go home, EWN reported.

This follows claims by KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, who said Sibiya, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and alleged information peddler Brown Mogotsi tried to shut down the team looking into political murders in the province.

Sibiya has hit back, calling the allegations "baseless lies" and saying Mkhwanazi is bitter about the arrest of his ally, Crime Intelligence boss Dumisani Khumalo.

But critics say the state's response has been weak. President Cyril Ramaphosa has placed Mchunu on special leave, but not suspended him, and Sibiya hasn't been suspended either.

Police portfolio committee chair Ian Cameron said it's a problem that Mchunu could still access police resources. "A suspension would have protected the institution," he said.

He also questioned why Sibiya hasn't been suspended. "He's been called a criminal and accused of dismantling a unit investigating political killings. That should mean automatic suspension."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

MK party chief whip Colleen Makhubele agreed, saying: "Only Mchunu has been placed on leave. What about the others? They can still interfere."

She warned that her party might go to court if Mchunu is not removed: "We wrote to the president demanding his dismissal. We are waiting for a response."

Meanwhile, Ramaphosa has announced a commission of inquiry into allegations of corruption in the police top brass. Acting Deputy Chief Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga will lead it.

Cameron is worried the process will drag on for years, like the Zondo and Farlam commissions. "We don't even know what exactly they'll be investigating. There's no urgency."

He slammed the decision to allow Sibiya to take "leave of absence" instead of suspending him.

"Leave of absence is not a lawful way to deal with misconduct. SAPS regulations only allow for suspension or temporary transfer. This move sidesteps internal rules," he said.

He warned that without proper suspension, Sibiya could interfere with the investigation. "This undermines the entire process."

Back in KZN, civil society groups marched to the provincial police headquarters to demand Mkhwanazi's protection after he received death threats.

"We feel betrayed by the president. This commission is a waste of time and money," activist Vincent Mduge told the SABC. "We need a complete overhaul of the system."

National police commissioner Fannie Masemola confirmed that Sibiya had been served with documents to go on leave while "internal processes" are underway.