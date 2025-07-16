Uganda: Apostle Byamukama Declares 2026 Presidential Bid

Renowned preacher and community development advocate Apostle Henry Byamukama has announced his intention to run for President in the 2026 general elections, pledging to usher Uganda into a new era of unity, prosperity, and digital economic transformation.

Speaking at a press conference held at Thobani Centre in Kampala, Apostle Byamukama--senior pastor of Faith Life Ministries and founder of the Sustainable Progress Group--unveiled his presidential ambitions before a crowd of supporters and media.

He positioned his bid as a call to action for all Ugandans longing for ethical leadership and real economic empowerment.

"I see a Uganda that is moving forward. I will not focus on the past, but the future," Byamukama declared.

"My goal is to build a diversified, modern economy that creates jobs and improves the standard of living for all Ugandans."

Apostle Byamukama, widely respected for his community-based initiatives, leads several programmes aimed at social transformation, including Ensigo of Love, which tackles grassroots challenges through practical solutions, and Sustainable Impact Alliance Solutions, a nonprofit enterprise network dedicated to accelerating sustainable development through innovation and partnerships.

His campaign, he said, will focus on key pillars such as education, poverty alleviation, economic growth, youth empowerment, financial inclusion, and infrastructure development.

"These are not just promises," he said. "They are urgent needs that reflect the aspirations of our people."

Central to his agenda is the digitalisation of Uganda's economy and a zero-tolerance stance on corruption, particularly among civil servants and the political elite.

Byamukama also underscored his unique approach to leadership--one rooted in faith, integrity, and unity across Uganda's diverse tribal and religious communities.

Known for applying a holistic model to problem-solving, Byamukama said his leadership style is about "transforming lives and building communities" rather than merely holding office.

His entry into the 2026 presidential race adds a new dimension to Uganda's evolving political landscape, with faith leaders increasingly playing visible roles in national discourse.

While details on his political party affiliation or coalition alliances remain unclear, Byamukama's declaration has sparked conversation among both religious and political circles.

With just over a year to the election, Apostle Byamukama says he is ready to traverse the country, mobilizing support and sharing his vision for "a Uganda that works for everyone, not just a few."

His message, he says, is simple: "Leadership with purpose. Development with integrity. A future for all."