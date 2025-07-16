Uganda: Violence Erupts in Bukoto West As Rival Supporters Clash During Campaign Rally

Tensions boiled over in Lwengo District on Monday as rival supporters of two leading NRM parliamentary candidates clashed in Bukoto West, leaving over a dozen injured and several others in police custody.

The violence erupted during a campaign rally organized by Ibrahim Kitatta in Kyazanga Town Council, one of the political flashpoints in the constituency.

Witnesses said the chaos began when a group allegedly aligned to incumbent MP Muyanja Ssentayi stormed the venue, waving placards bearing his name, triggering a violent confrontation with Kitatta's supporters.

Eyewitnesses described the scene as chaotic, with stones hurled, punches exchanged, and multiple individuals left bloodied.

Among the injured was David Ssebuguzi, Chairperson of Kanakulya Zone, who was reportedly beaten in the melee.

"This is not the first time such violence has broken out in Bukoto West," said a local resident. "Every time these candidates face off, it's the voters who suffer."

Those injured were rushed to Kyazanga Health Center and Masaka Regional Referral Hospital for treatment. Among them were Isaac Kajjimu, one of Kitatta's security aides, and James Kato, a known campaign mobiliser.

Political tensions have been particularly high in Kyazanga and Katovu, two of the four sub-counties that make up Bukoto West.

Previous efforts by security officials to defuse the situation included meeting both candidates and agreeing on a staggered campaign schedule.

Under the arrangement, MP Muyanja held his rallies first, reportedly without incident. Kitatta's turn followed -- but the violence began shortly after his team arrived in Kyazanga.

Speaking after the incident, Ssentayi distanced himself from the violence.

"I was not present when the incident occurred," he told journalists. "But I'm concerned that gangs are still being used to intimidate voters in Kyazanga. I urge the NRM leadership to step in quickly before this gets out of hand."

It later emerged that Kitatta had earlier been summoned by Lwengo Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Immy Kateera for a security briefing but reportedly failed to attend due to ongoing disagreements.

RDC Kateera confirmed that investigations were underway.

"We have begun a formal investigation, and more arrests are expected," she said. "This level of political hooliganism cannot be tolerated."

Greater Masaka Police spokesperson ASP Twaha Kasirye confirmed that 11 suspects were being held at Lwengo Central Police Station.

"We will not allow such chaos to disrupt the electoral process. Those involved will face the full force of the law," he said.

The incident has left both camps on edge ahead of the ruling NRM party primaries scheduled for later this week.

While Kitatta's camp has remained tight-lipped, Ssentayi's team has condemned the violence and called for heightened security at all campaign events to protect both candidates and voters.