Uganda Loses Nearly Shs10tn Annually to Corruption - IGG Kamya

Uganda accounts for nearly $2.7 billion (Shs10 trillion) of the estimated $140 billion (Shs518 trillion) lost to corruption across Africa every year, Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya has revealed.

She warned that corruption remains one of the greatest threats to Uganda's development, siphoning public funds that could otherwise improve services and livelihoods.

Speaking during a recent anti-corruption engagement, Kamya urged collective responsibility in the fight against graft.

"Corruption is robbing every parish of $270,000 (Shs1 billion) each year. That's not just a statistic; it's a stolen opportunity for clean water, decent schools, and working hospitals. Let's reclaim what belongs to us," she said.

Kamya highlighted a toxic public mindset that glamorizes sudden wealth without questioning its origins. "Ugandans often celebrate sudden wealth. They give names like 'Boss' and 'Kapo' to people who become rich overnight, even when they're public officials," she noted.

"When these officials face arrest, communities often turn out in support. This mindset glorifies corruption."

She urged citizens to challenge unexplained wealth instead of demanding a share of ill-gotten gains.

"We must start asking, 'Where did you get all this money from?' Mindset change is essential in our broader anti-corruption strategy," Kamya emphasized.

To strengthen grassroots participation, the Inspectorate of Government has trained local citizens as anti-corruption ambassadors, equipping them to monitor and report corrupt activities in their communities.

"It's hard for us in Kampala to track who owns what in rural areas. But you see their lifestyles. Help us bring corrupt officials to justice," she appealed.

Despite challenges, Kamya reported progress over the past year. The Inspectorate investigated and concluded 2,218 corruption cases, recommending administrative action against 1,204 public officials including interdictions, dismissals, and disciplinary measures.

Additionally, 16 officers were recommended for prosecution at the Anti-Corruption Division of the High Court, with 37 others referred to the Leadership Code Tribunal. "Our conviction rate at leadership courts stands at 94.7%," she said.

The agency also recovered Shs 7 billion ($1.9 million) in stolen public funds, conducted 53 spot checks, and inspected over 1,200 government projects nationwide to enhance accountability and rebuild public trust.

Kamya underscored the impact of corruption on the Parish Development Model (PDM), which aims to boost local agriculture, infrastructure, and services.

"If Uganda saved the Shs10 trillion lost to corruption annually and divided it among 10,000 parishes, each parish would receive Shs1 billion ($270,000) every year," she noted.

Currently, parishes are expected to receive Shs100 million ($27,000) or more to support community development.

The IGG called for national unity to combat corruption at all levels--communities, homes, and workplaces.

"Corruption fights back fiercely, but if citizens stand united, we can win this war. This is not just about catching thieves; it's about saving Uganda's future," Kamya said.