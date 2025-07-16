Uganda: Kyagulanyi Urges Ugandans to Remain Strong in the Struggle Against Regime Overstay

By Andrew Victor Mawanda Naimanye

National Unity Platform (NUP) leader Robert Kyagulanyi has urged Ugandans to remain resolute in resisting political overstay, calling for renewed courage and active participation in the fight against dictatorship and systemic injustice.

Speaking at the Uganda Law Society (ULS) headquarters on Tuesday, Kyagulanyi addressed a press conference under the theme "Lawyers as Agents of Social Justice Through Upholding Human Rights and Electoral Integrity."

His message was both a rallying cry and a personal reflection on the price of political resistance.

"Why complain about those members of Parliament who have overstayed in power if you're not willing to stand against them?" he asked, challenging citizens to move from passive dissatisfaction to active resistance.

Recalling his own journey from musician to opposition politician, Kyagulanyi said, "I didn't just sit back against President Museveni's prolonged rule of nearly 40 uninterrupted years -- I chose to cut off my dreadlocks, put on a suit, and take a stand. Why can't you?"

But Kyagulanyi emphasized that participation in the struggle does not require being on the frontlines. He urged Ugandans to resist the regime in whatever capacity they can.

"It's not mandatory to be at the frontline to be in the struggle," he said. "You can support from the sidelines, stand firm against the regime, and still make a difference."

He also praised legal professionals who have defended victims of human rights abuses and challenged unjust laws in court.

He urged lawyers not to be neutral in the face of injustice, warning against becoming complicit through inaction.

"There are only two options when it comes to contributing to the struggle," Kyagulanyi noted.

"If you cannot join those already putting their lives on the frontline, then at the very least do not allow yourselves to be used by the oppressors."

His remarks come at a time of mounting political fatigue and fear of state retaliation.

Kyagulanyi's address was a clear appeal to reignite public consciousness and responsibility. He concluded by urging Ugandans to reject fear and reclaim their power through collective, lawful resistance.