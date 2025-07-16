Uganda: Bobi Warns Lawyers - No One Is Safe in a Lawless Uganda

The President of the National Unity Platform, Robert Kyagulanyi, issued a stark warning to lawyers about their vulnerability in Uganda's current political climate.

He said no lawyer is truly safe while the fundamental principles of justice are being systematically dismantled.

Kyagulanyi delivered these remarks on Tuesday at the Uganda Law Society Headquarters during a press briefing on "Lawyers as Agents of Social Justice Through Upholding Human Rights and Electoral Integrity."

"There can never be a safe room in a burning house. It is high time that lawyers stop acting like they are safe in this burning house called Uganda," Kyagulanyi said.

He highlighted the precarious situation facing legal professionals by citing multiple examples of lawyers who have faced persecution.

"If even our president, Isaac Ssemakadde, is in detention, why do you think you are safe?" he asked.

Kyagulanyi stressed that lawyers are equally vulnerable to the regime's oppression, regardless of their status or success.

"In a time of injustice, neutrality is complicity," he argued, urging lawyers to choose between upholding the law or succumbing to lawlessness.

He pointed to the irony of the Attorney General's chambers being located near the Uganda Law Society offices, symbolizing the deep political interference in the legal system.

Kyagulanyi reminded lawyers of their historical role in fighting injustice, referencing past generations who stood against dictatorship.

"History is calling," he said, urging lawyers to be the Kanyeihamba's of this generation and take action now.

By highlighting the fates of lawyers such as the exiled Uganda Law Society president and the disappeared former Chief Justice Ben Kiwanuika, Kyagulanyi made it clear that no lawyer is immune to the current regime's oppression.