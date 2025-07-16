Malawi: Habitat for Humanity Malawi Empowers 360 Women in Lilongwe With Mk31.5 Million Seed Grant

Habitat for Humanity Malawi has disbursed a transformative MK31.5 million start-up grant to Women's Housing Savings and Loan Groups (HSLGs) in Area 27, Lilongwe, aiming to uplift over 360 women through improved housing and financial empowerment.

The grant, made possible through funding from the Global Mission Fund (GMF) and implemented in partnership with Lilongwe City Council, will benefit 18 women-led groups, each receiving MK1,751,000. The initiative is designed to address the financial constraints that have limited the effectiveness of these groups and strengthen their ability to support members with savings, housing, and microfinance services.

Speaking during the official cheque handover ceremony on Monday, Phellistas Ntengula, Human Resource and Administration Specialist at Habitat for Humanity Malawi, said the initiative is more than just a financial gesture.

"This is about transforming lives. It's about helping women not only to build modern, secure homes but also to build economic resilience that will last for generations," said Ntengula.

Lilongwe City Deputy Mayor Councillor Ruth Chingwalu, who graced the occasion as guest of honor, hailed the project as a significant step towards women empowerment and urban development.

"When women are empowered, communities grow stronger. This support perfectly aligns with the government's agenda to promote gender equality and urban transformation," she said.

Chairperson for the beneficiary women, Sabina Mukhuna, could not hide her gratitude, calling the grant a lifeline.

"Many of us have struggled to secure decent housing and stable income. This support has come at a perfect time. We now feel hopeful, confident, and equipped to change our lives," Mukhuna said.

Through this initiative, Habitat for Humanity Malawi is not only advancing its mission of decent shelter for all but also ensuring that women -- often the backbone of households -- are equipped with the financial tools and housing stability they need to thrive.

The organization hopes the initiative will serve as a model of inclusive, community-driven development, paving the way for similar interventions across the country.