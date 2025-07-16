South Africa: Minister Ntshavheni Releases Historic National Security Strategy to Strengthen People-Centred Security

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, has released the public versions of key national intelligence documents, in what she described as a historic milestone in South Africa's democratic journey and a significant step towards greater transparency, accountability and institutional reform.

The Minister released the National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) 2019 - 2024, the National Intelligence Priorities (NIPs), and the National Security Strategy (NSS) 2024 - 2029 during a media briefing in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The Minister had earlier in the day tabled the 2025 State Security Agency Budget Vote in Parliament.

At the briefing, she underscored that this was the first time in the country's history that such core national intelligence instruments were being published in a manner that is both transparent and structured, while preserving the integrity of national security.

"It is not only a profound step forward, but a clear paradigm shift in how the intelligence community relates to the State, to Parliament, and to the people," Ntshavheni said.

The Minister framed the public release of the NIE and NSS as part of a broader shift towards constitutional accountability, transparency and national resilience, in line with Section 198 of the Constitution and the recommendations of the 2018 High-Level Review Panel on the State Security Agency (SSA).

"The release of the NIE, NIPs and NSS represents not only compliance with that directive but a deliberate act of democratic renewal. It is our commitment to building a modern, ethical, and professional intelligence capability, guided by law, oversight, and strategic foresight.

"This is part of our commitment to transform the sector to serve the Constitution, not partisan interests," she said.

Key threats and priorities identified

The NIE 2019 - 2024 provides a comprehensive assessment of the threats facing the nation, ranging from illegal migration, cybercrime, transnational organised crime, to climate and domestic instability. The Estimate is built around five core themes: threats to the economy, territorial integrity, the authority of the State, citizen well-being, and foreign influences.

The Minister detailed how the National Intelligence Priorities were aligned with government's Medium-Term Strategic Framework, and focused on challenges such as:

Countering border-based threats and foreign infiltration in strategic sectors.

Strengthening cyber forensic capabilities to curb illicit financial flows.

Investigating threats to South Africa's sovereign economic capacity.

Preventing terror financing, drug trafficking, and human smuggling.

On the foreign intelligence front, the focus includes consolidating South Africa's continental leadership role, defending its interests in multilateral fora, and countering espionage and hostile foreign interference.

A whole-of-society security strategy

Central to the Minister's announcement was the unveiling of the new National Security Strategy (2024 - 2029), which introduces a whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach to security.

"The NSS is grounded in the principle that national security is inseparable from human security, economic stability, democratic governance, social justice and above all national interest," the Minister said.

The strategy is underpinned by eight critical pillars, including:

Protection of South Africans or Public Security (Well-being of South Africans).

Protection of Territorial Integrity of the Republic.

Protection and Projection of the Country's Sovereignty.

Protection of the Economy or Economic Security.

Protection of Cyberspace and the Environment.

Protection and Promotion of Technology and Innovation.

Protection of the Environment and Natural Resources or Environmental Security.

Protection of South Africa's Culture and Heritage (Cultural Security).

Each pillar speaks to the State's responsibility to safeguard not only physical borders, but also economic sovereignty, digital resilience and social cohesion.

Intelligence in Service of the People

Ntshavheni emphasised that the publication of these documents is not the end, but rather "the beginning of a new, progressive chapter" in national intelligence.

"We do so in a world of rapidly evolving threats, hybrid warfare, misinformation, climate-induced instability, and shifting geopolitical dynamics. Our national security response must be anticipatory, inclusive, and adaptive," she said.

She concluded by honouring the national intelligence community and reaffirming the importance of principled intelligence that serves the people and the Constitution, not partisan interests.

"Let history reflect that we chose transparency over secrecy, service over self-interest, and reform over inertia, and this is done within the constraints of our national security interests.

"Let us now work together to protect and advance our democratic gains through intelligence that is principled, professional, and people-centred," the Minister said. - SAnews.gov.za