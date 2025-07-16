South Africa: E-Hailing Drivers Call for Industry Regulation - South African News Briefs - July 16, 2025

The Citizen
16 July 2025
E-Hailing Drivers Protest Over Poor Pay

More than 100 e-hailing drivers protested in northern Johannesburg, citing unfair labor practices, blaming the industry for not being regulated enough, reports EWN. Drivers complained that up to 50% of their earnings are taken by service providers like Uber, leaving them with drastically reduced incomes. One protester said she now earns less than R5,000 a month, while another, Victor Mpongo, said that drivers bear all operational costs, including fuel, insurance, and phone expenses. In a written statement, Uber committed to ensuring that services continue. However, drivers said they will continue to down tools until they meet to renegotiate working terms.

Mantashe to Act as Police Minister Until End of July

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Gwede Mantashe as acting Minister of Police, while still retaining his portfolio as Minister of Mineral and Petroleum Resources, reports SABC News.  Mantashe will hold the position until Professor Firoz Cachalia takes over on 1 August 2025. This reshuffle follows the placement of Police Minister Senzo Mchunu on special leave after allegations linked him to criminal elements within law enforcement. Despite this, ANC Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula confirmed that Mchunu remains a Member of Parliament and will continue performing his parliamentary duties.

Presidency Slams 'False Information' on Jonas's U.S. Visa Saga

The Presidency has criticized the Democratic Alliance (DA) for spreading what it calls false information about special envoy Mcebisi Jonas, reports EWN. This followed the DA's statement that Jonas was denied a U.S. visa and lacked proper credentials for trade talks. Presidency spokesperson Vincent Magwenya has cautioned South Africa against treating what he said was DA "disinformation" on matters of international relations and diplomacy as official government policy. He accused the DA of trying to sensationalize the issue, especially amid tensions over U.S. trade tariffs recently announced by the Trump administration.

