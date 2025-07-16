Congo-Kinshasa: 'International Demand for Coltan Is Linked to Violence in the DR Congo'

CIVICUS speaks with Claude Iguma, a mining governance expert with a PhD in Social Sciences, who is based in Bukavu, South Kivu province, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

On 27 June, the DRC signed a peace agreement with Rwanda. This agreement forms part of a wider deal with the Trump administration promising US access to Congolese coltan in exchange for assistance in quelling armed rebellions and stabilising the region. Coltan is a crucial mineral for the global electronics industry, but its extraction fuels conflicts, insecurity and human rights violations.

What is coltan, and how does it affect the DRC?

Coltan, or columbite-tantalite, is primarily mined in eastern DRC, particularly in Kivu and Tanganyika provinces. Its unique chemical properties, particularly its resistance to extreme temperatures, make it an indispensable component of the modern electronics industry.

This global demand has transformed the region in three fundamental ways. First, it has established the DRC as one of the world's leading coltan suppliers. The Rubaya mine, located in the Masisi territory of North Kivu, is a prime example of this: it produces more than half of the DRC's coltan, making it a popular destination for international buyers and smelters.

Second, this mineral wealth has fuelled violence. Coltan mining has become inextricably linked to violence perpetrated by armed groups. The Rubaya mine is regularly the scene of tensions between ethnic armed groups and illegal coltan traders. Global Witness has documented this situation in a report that clearly establishes the link between international demand for coltan and the violence ravaging eastern DRC.

Third, the global energy transition has intensified the appetite of western powers for this mineral. A controversial agreement signed in February 2024 between the European Union (EU) and Rwanda regarding strategic minerals is proof of this: the EU is sourcing coltan from a country with little to no coltan reserves. This also explains why the USA is so invested in the minerals-security agreement between the DRC and Rwanda.

What are the human rights and security impacts of mining?

Artisanal coltan mining takes place in a context of widespread illegality that systematically violates human rights. Armed groups have established a sophisticated system of extortion, imposing forced labour, levying illegal taxes and controlling access to mines by erecting barriers on access roads. These same groups also regularly rob miners, creating a climate of permanent terror.

However, responsibility does not lie solely with armed groups. The military is also present at mining sites, where they extort money from miners. The miners work in extreme physical conditions without any protection, digging deep pits where fatal accidents are commonplace. An accident at the Rubaya mine on 19 June claimed 45 lives.

The exploitation of vulnerable people is another shocking aspect of this industry. Despite legal prohibitions, pregnant women and children continue to work in the mines, driven by poverty and the ineffective enforcement of regulations.

This situation perpetuates a vicious cycle of insecurity. Mining areas have become the scene of constant clashes between rival militias fighting for control of these lucrative resources. In the Numbi region of South Kivu, for example, fighting between Nyatura militias and local Mai-Mai groups has become a regular occurrence. These rivalries extend beyond mere territorial control and are deeply rooted in tensions between ethnic groups these militias claim to represent.

The consequences are disastrous: the mass displacement of people, the establishment of military regimes at extraction sites and the complete collapse of state authority in these areas. The absence of state structures creates a legal vacuum where militarisation and arms trafficking flourish.

What does the agreement between the DRC and the USA mean?

Congolese President Félix Tshisekedi's offer to grant the USA privileged access to Congolese minerals is part of a strategy to secure the territory. The aim is to neutralise the rebellion by M23 - an armed group on the offensive in recent years - exchange for US commitment to regional security. At the same time, the agreement aims to stop Rwanda's systematic looting of Congolese minerals, as evidenced by the peace agreement signed on 27 June.

On paper, the strategy seems coherent. In practice, however, the challenges are considerable. The porous nature of the DRC's borders could allow illegal supply networks for coltan and other minerals to keep operating in neighbouring countries. More problematic still is the fact that the M23 is only one of many armed groups present in eastern DRC. Neutralising it, even if successful, will not automatically solve the problem posed by the other militias. Specific dismantling strategies that go beyond the scope of this bilateral agreement will need to be developed.

From an economic perspective, the agreement presents significant opportunities. Investment of billions of dollars in the DRC's mining sector could generate significant employment and boost an economy already heavily dependent on minerals. These investments should also improve infrastructure, particularly access to mines via the road network and evacuation routes to export ports.

However, three major risks threaten this strategy. First, capital influx could exacerbate corruption among the Congolese political elite. Second, as has happened in the past, minerals may be exported without being processed locally, which would perpetuate the DRC's dependence on unprocessed raw materials. Third, the intensification of mining could exacerbate the problem of excessive dependence on mining to the detriment of other vital economic sectors, such as agriculture.

What is civil society doing to improve the situation?

Congolese civil society is taking a multifaceted approach to humanise mining. Its intervention is structured around three main areas.

Advocacy is the first part of this action. Many organisations are campaigning with state authorities to improve the living conditions of artisanal miners and clean up supply chains. They systematically denounce irregularities observed at every stage of these chains, creating constant pressure on institutions.

The second pillar is training and support. Civil society organisations are investing heavily in training mining operators, particularly in relation to the mining code and setting up mining cooperatives. Implemented directly on mining sites, these programmes aim to professionalise artisanal mining. Projects such as Madini Kwa Amani na Maendeleo and Minerals for Peace and Development, which are being implemented in Ituri and South Kivu by a consortium of organisations including International Alert, International Peace Information Service, Justice Plus and Observatoire Gouvernance et Paix, illustrate this collaborative approach.

The third component of this initiative is the assessment of mining sites. Civil society organisations actively participate in assessment missions that determine the risks associated with each site in terms of exploitation, security, respect for human rights and environmental impact. This technical expertise helps steer public policy and private investment towards more responsible practices.

