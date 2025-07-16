Uganda: Kasese Police Assures Security Ahead of NRM Primaries

As the National Resistance Movement (NRM) gears up for its internal primary elections, the Rwenzori East Regional Police Command has pledged unwavering commitment to ensuring peace, law, and order throughout the electoral process in Kasese District.

Speaking today, Superintendent of Police (SP) Nelson Tumushime, the regional police spokesperson, outlined key security measures aimed at creating a safe environment for voters, candidates, and election officials.

"Our cardinal role remains to ensure that law and order is upheld. We are also committed to safeguarding electoral officials, candidates, voting materials, and voters before, during, and after the election," Tumushime stated.

According to the police, all polling stations across the district will be heavily secured. In addition, rapid response teams have been set up to swiftly handle any emergencies that may occur during the voting period.

In a stern warning, police cautioned against acts of voter intimidation and public disorder especially from individuals under the influence of alcohol.

"Anyone found intimidating voters or candidate agents, or coming drunk with the intent to disrupt the process, will face the full force of the law," Tumushime warned.

The police further urged residents to embrace peaceful coexistence and demonstrate respect for the electoral process.

"As we head into this critical democratic exercise, let us uphold peace and unity. The police will be on standby to ensure that the rights and safety of all participants are protected," the police spokesperson emphasised.

The NRM primaries are seen as a pivotal step toward shaping political leadership at both local and national levels. Authorities now hope that strict enforcement of security protocols will allow the exercise to proceed without incident.