Uganda: President Museveni Launches Salaama Road Reconstruction

President Museveni has officially launched the long-awaited reconstruction and rehabilitation of Salaama Road, a key route in Kampala's Makindye Division that has for years been in a deplorable state.

The groundbreaking ceremony took place in Ttakajjunge village, Kyamula-Munyonyo, and was attended by senior government officials, Kampala leaders, and residents.

While addressing the gathering, President Museveni urged residents of Makindye and Ugandans at large to embrace a culture of hard work and self-reliance rather than waiting for government handouts.

He emphasised that sustainable development starts with individual effort, especially in accessing essential services such as healthcare and education.

"People should stop waiting for free things. You must work hard and improve your own lives," President Museveni said, reiterating his long-held message on wealth creation and socio-economic transformation.

The President's visit forms part of his broader tour of Kampala to assess the impact of the Parish Development Model (PDM), a government initiative aimed at eradicating poverty through empowering households in the subsistence economy to join the money economy.

Museveni revealed that due to Kampala's dense population, the government plans to increase PDM funding in the capital to ensure wider coverage and better impact.

"Kampala has a unique challenge with its large population. We are planning to increase the PDM funds here to cater for more beneficiaries," he announced.

The event was graced by several dignitaries including Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki, the Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA), who commended the President for prioritising infrastructure in the city. She pledged that the Salaama Road works, which are scheduled to be completed by December this year, will meet high standards of quality.

"We are committed to delivering this road to a modern standard, including proper walkways and pedestrian-friendly features," Buzeki stated.

During his visit, President Museveni also made a stop at St. Ponsiano Primary School in the area, where he interacted warmly with pupils and teachers. As a gesture of support, he donated five cows, each valued at Shs 2 million, aimed at supplementing the school's welfare programs.

The school's headteacher, however, raised concerns over inadequate infrastructure, revealing that many pupils are currently studying under makeshift shelters due to a shortage of classroom space.

Meanwhile, local NRM leaders used the occasion to present more community concerns. Lukyamuzi Kakooza, the party chairperson for Makindye, appealed to the President to channel support to youth SACCOs in the area to boost income-generating ventures and reduce unemployment.

He also called for the upgrading of Kiruddu Hospital, particularly the establishment of a maternity wing, noting that many women in the division are forced to travel long distances to Kawempe to access maternal health services.

The launch of Salaama 8Km Road's reconstruction marks a major milestone in addressing infrastructure gaps in Kampala, a city grappling with rapid urbanisation and increasing transport demands. With renewed government commitment to the PDM and urban infrastructure, residents of Makindye and beyond are optimistic about improved service delivery and economic prospects.