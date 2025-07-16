Nigeria: We're Yet to Receive Formal Communication From UAE On Revised Visa Policy - Govt

The Federal Government said yesterday it has not received any formal communication from the United Arab Emirates UAE, authorities regarding the new conditions for issuing transit visas to Nigerian nationals.

Recall that the US and UAE governments, last week, issued new visa guidelines to further increase the hurdles faced by Nigerians travelling to the two countries.

However, President Bola Tinubu has assured Nigerians that his administration would continue to pursue the best possible outcomes for citizens abroad, ensuring that Nigerians could travel, work, and live with dignity and respect in any part of the world.

Special Adviser to the President on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said any genuine concerns raised by Nigerians were being addressed through the appropriate channels, in the spirit of mutual respect and collaboration.

The statement read: "The Federal Government of Nigeria reaffirms its unwavering commitment to maintaining and strengthening the longstanding and cordial diplomatic relations with the governments of the United States of America and the United Arab Emirates.

"The recent changes in visa issuance policies affecting Nigerian citizens by these two countries have received the attention of the federal government.

"Relevant ministries, departments and agencies are actively engaging to ensure that the concerns raised are addressed through appropriate and constructive channels.

"The United States government has officially communicated that its decision was based on two principal factors: the current rate of visa overstays by Nigerian nationals and the need for reliable access to their records.

"It further explained that the visa policy adjustment is part of its global visa reciprocity process, which is routinely reviewed and subject to change, including the number of permitted entries and validity durations.

"In response, President Bola Tinubu has directed all federal agencies to ensure full compliance with Nigeria's international obligations and to strengthen inter-governmental cooperation in authenticating the identities of individuals seeking consular services abroad.

"The President calls on all Nigerians to respect the immigration regulations of their host countries and uphold the integrity of the permits and privileges granted them under the laws of those jurisdictions.

"Regarding the new conditions for issuing UAE transit visas to Nigerian nationals, the federal government notes that it has not received any formal communication from the UAE authorities regarding a revised visa policy.

"However, it is observed that visa issuance is currently progressing in a gradual and orderly manner."

The President appreciated the continued cooperation of the government of the United Arab Emirates which, he said, had remained constructive and engaged with Nigerian authorities.

"Any genuine concerns raised are being addressed through the appropriate channels, in the spirit of mutual respect and collaboration," he said.

Tinubu assured Nigerians that his administration would continue to pursue the best possible outcomes for citizens abroad, ensuring that Nigerians could travel, work and live with dignity and respect in any part of the world, in line with his administration's 4-D foreign policy agenda and its diaspora plank.

"He reaffirmed the federal government's commitment to deepening Nigeria's valued bilateral relations with the governments of the United States and the United Arab Emirates," the statement read further.