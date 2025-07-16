Somalia: Former Somali Planning Minister Warns President Against Term Extension

Mogadishu, Somalia — Former Somali Minister of Planning, Abdirahman Caynte, has issued a stern warning to President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud against extending his presidential term beyond the constitutional limit, as political tensions continue to rise ahead of the country's upcoming elections.

Speaking on Tuesday evening at the launch of a new political party in Mogadishu, which he now leads, Caynte called on the president to "respect the constitution" and hold "a credible, consensus-based election" as his term nears its end. The Somali constitution limits presidential terms to four years, and President Hassan has approximately 10 months remaining.

"The president must not attempt to extend his term by even a single day," Caynte told party supporters and media. "We demand an election that all political actors agree upon, one that ensures stability and legitimacy."

Caynte criticized the federal government for what he described as a failure to provide clarity on the electoral model, accusing the administration of "plunging the country into uncertainty."

"There is still no clear direction on what kind of election Somalia will hold. That is deeply concerning," he said.

He further warned that if the president's term expires without an election, "he will become nothing more than the head of a political party, equal to the rest of us."

Caynte's comments come amid growing criticism from opposition figures and political analysts who accuse the government of pursuing a divisive and unilateral electoral path. Meanwhile, federal officials insist that the country is on track to hold direct elections based on the one-person, one-vote model.

The stakes are high for Somalia, which is grappling with ongoing security threats, humanitarian challenges, and a fragile political settlement. Observers fear that any delay or manipulation of the electoral timeline could further destabilize the Horn of Africa nation.