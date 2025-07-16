South Africa: DA Reveals That Mchunu Is Now Under Criminal Investigation

press release

The DA can reveal that confirmation received yesterday from the South African Police Service affirms that our criminal charges against former-Minister Senzo Mcunu are now under investigation.

A senior Lieutenant Colonel has been assigned as investigating officer in the criminal matter against Mchunu, marking the seriousness with which the SAPS are treating the case of their former-Minister.

Last week the DA laid criminal charges against Mchunu, for lying to Parliament about his proximity to Mr Brown Mogotsi. The DA criminal complaint asks the Police to investigate fraud and breaching the Powers, Privileges and Immunities of Parliament Act, by Mchunu.

The DA also submitted this conduct to Parliament's Ethics Committee for it to investigate Mchunu on breaches of the Code of Ethics.

In March this year Mchunu told Parliament's Police Portfolio Committee that he did not know Mogotsi. But last week, in a press statement, Mchunu told South Africa that Mogotsi was his "comrade."

The DA has provided the SAPS with a full account on affidavit of the conduct of Minister Mchunu, for them to begin their investigation.

Senzo Mchunu, as all other South Africans, must abide the laws of South Africa - and where laws are broken, criminal investigations must follow.

Misleading Parliament, lying and fraudulent cover ups cannot be tolerated from ANC Ministers. They are serious offences. Parliament is the structure to which the Executive must account honestly, and truthfully.