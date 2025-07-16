Zimbabwe: 1.5 Million People Are Homeless in Zimbabwe - Report Reveals, As Zimrights Calls for Repeal of Vagrancy Act

16 July 2025
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Thandiwe Garusa

THE Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) has renewed calls for the repeal of the colonial era Vagrancy Act, which criminalises homelessness.

The Vagrancy Act (Chapter 10:25), criminalises homelessness and disproportionately affects marginalised communities as it gives power to the police to arrest and charge homeless people.

The law also criminalises any person who assists people living on the streets.

Speaking at the launch of their 2024 Annual Report, Dzikamai Bere, National Director for ZimRights, said an estimated over a million Zimbabweans do not have homes, adding that nine people previously died in police custody after they were arrested using that law.

"We have a vagrancy act, a colonial piece of legislation that makes it a criminal offence for you to not have a place to stay and if the police find you on the road, they can arrest and charge you under the Act and about US$1.5 million people are affected by that law.

"At one point, about nine people died in police custody after they had been arrested as vagrants.

"We have sent a petition to parliament and we are in the process of engaging with the parliament so that the law may be removed," Bere said.

ZimRights last year launched a campaign to repeal the Vagrancy Act and later petitioned parliament.

The campaign was driven by concerns from communities in Chitungwiza and Harare, where growing numbers of homeless individuals were increasingly targeted by authorities rather than receiving support.

ZimRights National Chairman Takesure Musiiwa also added that laws like these are outdated policies introduced by former colonial governments to serve their own interests and no longer benefit citizens.

"These are policies which were imposed on us by previous regimes, (the whites) they brought their own issues for their own reasons and as an organisation we are engaging with the government to say can we have a look at this policy, it is not helping our citizens, so how best can we try to change it maybe replace it with a better law which will protect our citizens," Musiiwa said.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.